Tarun Bajaj appointed as new revenue secretary, Ajay Seth to join as DEA secy

The central government has appointed Tarun Bajaj as the new revenue secretary. Bajaj was appointed as the revenue secretary after the superannuation of Ajay Bhushan Pandey. Ajay Seth will now take over as the new secretary for DEA.

Bajaj, a 1988 batch IAS officer, is currently working as secretary to the department of economic affairs. He was appointed to the post on April 30, 2020. Before taking over the post of economic affairs secretary, Bajaj was the additional secretary in the Prime Minister's Office.

Prior to joining the Prime Minister's Office in 2015, Bajaj was joint secretary in the economic affairs department, looking after the multilateral funding agencies division. He also worked as a joint secretary and director in the department of financial services, where he looked after the insurance division.

Ajay Bhushan Pandey, who's a 1984 batch IAS officer of the Maharashtra cadre, retired on February 28. He had been serving as the revenue secretary (additional charge) since 2018. The ministry of personnel also carried out many other reshuffles in the top bureaucracy.

