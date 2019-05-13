Telangana SSC Result 2019: TS Board declares Class 10 results, 92.43% pass; check on bse.telangana.gov.in

The Telangana Board has announced the TS SSC Class 10 Result 2019 today. The Director of Government Examination, Telangana, released an official notification stating that the SSC Result 2019 will be announced on Monday around 11.30 am at the Telangana State Secretariat, Hyderabad. Telangana SSC results have been released on the official website of the Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) at bse.telangana.gov.in. Telangana SSC or class 10 board exams were held from March 16 to April 2.

This year, a total of 5,46,728 students sat for Telangana SSC exam. 92.43 per cent students have cleared the Telangana SSC result 2019.

Students can view their results on the following websites:

bse.telangana.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

Here is step-by-step guide to check Telangana SSC Public examination Result 2019:

Visit the official website On the homepage of the website, go to Telangana SSC Public Examiination Result 2019 Click to open the result. The page will redirect to the result page. Enter your roll-number and other details and then click on submit button Your TS SSC result 2019 will appear on the screen. Download the result and take out the print-out of it.

Students can also check their results via SMS:

SMS- TS10 roll number and send it to 56263.

Last year, out of 5.38 lakh students, 83 per cent students passed the SSC class 10 exam. A total of 2,125 schools had recorded 100 per cent result while 21 schools had zero per cent result.

Meanwhile, the second year intermediate result (class 12) result has been declared in the State. The exam is conducted by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education and this year only 65% students have qualified the exam, making them eligible for higher education courses.

