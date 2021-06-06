Terrorists hurl grenade on police party in J&K's Pulwama, 7 civilians injured

Terrorists hurled grenade on a police party in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Sunday, injuring seven civilians. The attack took place near a bus station in Tral area of Pulwama.

The seven civilians suffered minor injuries in the attack and were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and a search operation is underway to catch the terrorists.

Earlier on May 26, a similar attack was carried out by militants in Tral. Officials had later confirmed that militants lobbed a grenade in the direction of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) party.

The attack had not resulted in any injuries or loss of life.

Earlier this week, terrorists had shot dead Rakesh Pandita, BJP councillor and municipal chairman of Tral, when he was visiting a friend in Tral area.

