Trade deficit narrows even as exports grow marginally by 3.74% in January

The country's exports grew marginally by 3.74 per cent in January due to subdued performance of key sectors including engineering, leather, and gems & jewellery, even as the trade deficit narrowed to $14.73 billion.

According to data from the commerce ministry, exports during the month increased to $26.36 billion, compared with $25.41 billion in January 2018.

Exports growth remained almost flat in November and December 2018.

In January, engineering exports grew by only one per cent, while leather, and gems & jewellery recorded a growth of 0.33 per cent and 6.67 per cent, respectively. Petroleum exports contracted by 19 per cent.

Imports also remained almost flat at $41 billion during the last month. The trade deficit stood at $15.67 billion in January 2018.

However, the deficit in January 2019 widened as compared to December 2018 when it stood at $13 billion.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President Ganesh Kumar Gupta said the nominal growth in exports is due to tough global condition and some constraints on the domestic front.

ALSO READ:US considers withdrawing trade concession to India: Report

"Global trade growth is slowing down and global economies, including China and South East Asian nations, are also facing contraction in manufacturing worsening the fragile global situation," he sad.

He demanded immediate support including augmenting the flow of credit, higher tax deduction for research and development and better fiscal support for boosting exports.

Gold imports also grew 38.16 per cent to $2.31 billion in January this year as against $1.67 billion in the corresponding month of 2018.

During the April-January period of the current financial year, exports grew 9.52 per cent to $271.8 billion. Imports rose by 11.27 per cent to $427.73 billion.

The trade deficit widened to $155.93 billion during the 10 months of the current fiscal from $136.25 billion in April-January 2017-18.

Oil imports in January rose by 3.59 per cent to $11.24 billion. These imports rose by 36.65 per cent to $119.34 billion during the 10-month period of the current fiscal.

Non-oil imports in April-January 2018-19 were $308.39 billion which was 3.80 per cent higher as compared to the same period last fiscal.

Further, according to the data, services exports in December 2018 recorded a growth of 7.50 per cent to $17.93 billion. Its imports during the month rose by 12.53 per cent to $11.38 billion.

ALSO READ:Pulwama Attack: What is MFN? Why it means little in trade with Pakistan

ALSO READ:US, China hold talks to clinch deal to end trade war