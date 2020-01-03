Traffic violations in Noida saw an increase of 532% from previous year to Rs 14 crore in 2019

Traffic Police in Noida fined neary 2,000 people each day in 2019. More than Rs 14 crore was recovered in penalties, marking a 532 per cent increase in revenue as compared to the previous year, as mentioned by official data.

The police said that Rs 14.76 crore were recovered in penalties in 2019, which is a significant increase in collections from 2018 when Rs 2.77 crore were recovered in dues.

The police issued 6,99,708 challans to vehicle owners from January till December last year, the Noida Traffic Police stated. The number of challans issued in 2019 was 22.56 per cent more than 2018, when 5,70,908 vehicle owners were booked for violations, the police data said.

In 2016, fines were issued to 1,47,143 vehicles and in 2017, 1,58,849 were booked for violations, the police said.

The revenue collection from challans in 2016 was Rs 1.86 crore, while it stood at Rs 2.77 crore in 2017, according to the data.

The government had also increased the traffic violation penalties from September 1 last year. The government passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 to tighten traffic regulations. Drunken driving, over-speeding, overloading, no seat belt, no helmet are some of the violations that saw a spike in their penalties.

