Train fare row: Govt, opposition in war of words over migrants workers' tickets

The government on Monday said that it never talked about charging anything from stranded migrant workers for train fare as 85 per cent of the transportation cost is borne by the railways and rest by state governments. The entire process of transporting the workers is being coordinated by the states, barring one or two. "Based on the request given from states for particular cases, permission was given to run special trains. Be it the government of India or the Railways, we have not talked about charging from workers. Eighty-five per cent of the transportation cost is borne by the Railways, while states have to bear 15 per cent of the cost," Joint Secretary at the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said.

Earlier, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi attacked the central government for charging migrant labourers returning home for their train travel amid coronavirus lockdown and said that the Congress would bear the cost of their travel. "Our workers and labourers form the backbone of our economy. Their hard work and sacrifice are the foundation of our nation," Sonia Gandhi also said.

"The Indian National Congress has, therefore, taken a decision that every Pradesh Congress Committee shall bear the cost for the rail travel of every needy worker and migrant labourer and shall take necessary steps in this regard. This will be the Indian National Congress' humble contribution in service of our compatriots and to stand shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with them", Sonia Gandhi said.

The Railways is operating 'Shramik Special' trains to ferry stranded migrant workers, students, and pilgrims across the country. No other groups of travellers or individuals, other than the ones facilitated by the state governments are allowed to board trains.

Meanwhile, India's coronavirus tally has touched 42,836, including 29,685 active cases, 1,389 deaths, 11,761 cured or discharged, and 1 migrated patient.

