Truck drivers, owners pay Rs 47,000 crore bribe on road every year

Indian truck drivers shell out Rs 47,345 crore as bribe to traffic and highway authorities annually, says a recent survey. Among the cities, Guwahati fared the worst, where 97.5 per cent of drivers claimed that they had paid bribes. While 89 per cent truck drivers in Chennai, and 84 per cent in Delhi have paid bribe to road authorities, reveals a study conducted by SaveLife.

According to 'Status of Truck Drivers in India' report, the average amount paid by the truck drivers during round-trip was Rs 557 in New Delhi. In Mumbai, the average amount was Rs 1,135. Guwahati and Jaipur are the places where the truck drivers have to shell out the most during round-trip. In Guwahati, the average amount drivers pay to authorities in every round trip was Rs 1,608. Whereas, in Jaipur, the amount was 1,125.

Not just traffic and highway authorities, several truck drivers have paid bribe to RTO officials as well. Overall nearly 44 per cent of the truck drivers confirmed that they had paid bribe to RTO officials, the report added.

About one-fourth of the truck drivers have paid extortion to local groups. The average extortion amount paid to the local groups was Rs 608. The highest amount was paid by the drivers in Jaipur (Rs 1,000) followed by Guwahati (Rs 985).

As per the survey, which was done after talking to truck drivers and owners across the country, 34 per cent truck drivers paid donation in the name of "Mata ka Jaagran" followed by fear of robbery of goods/life risk (13 per cent).

Overall, about 47 per cent of the truck drivers paid an average of Rs 1,789 as bribe for renewing their driving license. Even 43 per cent of the fleet owners claimed to have paid bribes (average of Rs 1,360) to the transport department for registration of their vehicles, the report noted.

The survey was carried out across 10 major transport and transit hubs.The survey findings are based on detailed intervie of 1,217 truck drivers and 110 fleet owners.

(Edited by: Mansi Jaswal)