Trump's visit shows value US places on India ties, says Mike Pompeo

President Donald Trump's just-concluded maiden official visit to India demonstrates the value Washington places on its ties with New Delhi, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said, underlining the shared interests and traditions that unite the world's two biggest democracies.

President Trump and his family visited India from February 24 to 25 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Trump was accompanied by top brass of his administration, including National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien. During his stay, the US President addressed a massive rally in Ahmedabad along with Modi, visited Agra and held official meetings in New Delhi.

Trump described the US' relationship with India now as "extraordinary" and said a lot of progress was made in the bilateral ties during his maiden official visit to the "incredible country". Trump's "first official trip to India this week demonstrates the value the US places on the US-India partnership," Pompeo said in a tweet on Thursday.

