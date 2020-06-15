Two Indian High Commission officials working in Islamabad go missing

Two officials working with the Indian High Commission in Pakistan are reported to be missing for the last few hours. One CISF driver and another official of the high commission are missing. South Block is watching developments on the case very closely and the matter has been taken up with the Pakistan foreign ministry, soon after the information was received.





Experts suspect foul play as this incident comes ten days after New Delhi expelled two Pakistani diplomats on espionage charges, according to the news agency IANS. According to the Military Intelligence Unit (MIU), these diplomats, Abid and Tahir used to target the officials of the Indian Amy. They used to befriend these officials and then used to get confidential information from these officials under the guise of friendship.

Several Indian diplomats have been monitored and chased aggressively in Islamabad over the last several days and Indian authorities have voiced their dissent against this excessive surveillance.

After the Delhi espionage case came to the fore, India's foremost diplomat Gaurav Ahluwalia was tailed by an ISI (Inter Services Intelligence) member. Not only this, ISI also increased its presence outside Ahluwalia's official residence.