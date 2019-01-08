'Tyre killers' installed on Noida roads to prevent wrong-side driving

Noida Authority has installed a device called tyre killers on the roads and are planning to install more to prevent wrong-side driving. The tyre killers have been installed in Sector 77 to curb instances of wrong-side driving. Made by a private agency in Noida, these tyre killers have been installed at the North Eye Junction.

If you are wondering how it works, then the explanation is simplistic. Tyre killers are similar to speed breakers. It's just that there is slope on one side and the other side has metal spikes. Driving over those spikes will leave one with flat tyres.

According to a report in Financial Express, Noida Authority said that they have been receiving multiple complaints about wrong driving at certain junctions that have led to accidents. Drivers in Noida are frequently seen driving on the wrong side. The authority said that driving pattern has undergone significant changes as there were no trapped cars found on these tyre killers.

Encouraged by this move, Noida Authority is planning to install more tyre killers across the city. Some of these tyre killers are likely to crop up near Sector 16A, Sector 61, Sector 76 metro station and Hosipur u-turn.

Not only Noida, last year similar tyre killers were installed in the Amanora Township in Pune. However, these were soon removed by the police who said that such devices can also be dangerous if someone were to fall over. But according to reports, the tyre killers were removed because the township had not acquired necessary permission to install them.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)

