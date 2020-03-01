Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray named editor of Shiv Senas Saamana

Rashmi Thackeray, the wife of Shiv Sena boss and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Sunday was reportedly appointed Editor of Saamana, the Shiv Sena's mouthpiece.

The Saamana group, which is run by Prabodhan Prakashan, is popular for publishing newspapers 'Saamna' in Marathi and 'Dopahar Ka Saamana' in Hindi. Saamana is often referred to as the mouthpiece of Shiv Sena as it was, founded by the party patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray.

The announcement was made on the last page of the Sunday edition of Saamana which had printed Rashmi Thackeray's name as the editor of the newspaper.

The Thackerays close family confidante Sanjay Raut will remain as the group's executive editor. Raut is known for his fierce editorials and commentaries.

Uddhav Thackeray was appointed as Saamana's editor in 2012 when the then Sena chief and his father Bal Thackeray died. Uddhav resigned from the editor's post on November 28, 2019, when he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Saamana started printing on January 23, 1988, as a means to communicate Bal Thackeray's messages to the people of Maharashtra.