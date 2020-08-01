Unlock 3.0: Noida, Ghaziabad to open borders with Delhi after 4-month gap

In relief to thousands of commuters from the National Capital Region (NCR), both Noida-Delhi and Ghaziabad-Delhi borders are open after Unlock 3.0 begins on August 1. The Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad administrations have opened up both these borders after a gap of 4 months as restrictions on the Noida-Delhi border were imposed back in March during the first lockdown to curb COVID-19 spread.

This decision implies that no vehicles will be stopped at border checkpoints for e-passes that were a prerequisite earlier to commute between two cities. Movement, however, will continue to be restricted in areas that are classified as containment zones. Cops will remain deployed at the border for routine checks. Shops and markets in Ghaziabad, apart from those in containment zones, will continue to operate from 09:00 am to 09:00 pm.

In Gautam Budh Nagar, however, containment zones will remain under lockdown until August 31 and only essential services shall be allowed in such places, according to a Hindustan Times report. The two district administrations stated that other health protocols to check COVID-19 spread will continue to be followed even after opening the borders of two districts with the national capital.

The district administrations have not only opened up the Delhi-Noida and Ghaziabad-Noida borders but have also allowed shops selling sweets and Rakhis to function, keeping in mind festivals such as Eid-al-Adha and Rakshabandhan. Ghaziabad district administration said that these shops are allowed to open on Sunday.

Also read: Coronavirus in India: Highest single-day jump of 57,118 cases, tally nears 17 lakh