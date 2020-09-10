Unlock 4.0: UP govt allows resumption of interstate bus services

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday gave its nod to the resumption of interstate bus services.

"In a bid to provide easy and accessible transportation to the public, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given permission for resumption of inter-state bus services to Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi," the Chief Minister's Office said in a tweet in Hindi.

In a statement, Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) Managing Director Raj Shekhar said, "Buses will leave for Delhi from September 10 onwards, while those for Haryana and Rajasthan will depart from September 11 onwards."

He said field officers have been asked to make necessary advance preparations, so that smooth and timely operations can be started.

Also read: Centre issues guidelines to reopen higher education institutions, skill training centres from Sept 21