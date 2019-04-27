UP Board Class 10th Result 2019: Gautam Raghuvanshi tops the high school exam with 97.17%

The UP Board has declared the UP Class 10th Board results today at its official website (upmsp.edu.in). Gautam Raghuvanshi has topped the Class 10th Board exams securing an overall percentage of 97.17%. The topper is a student of Omkareshwar S.V.N school in Jawahar Nagar, Kanpur.

The second rank in the UPMSP Class 10th results is secured by Shivam, a student of Sri Sai Inter College Lakhperabagh Barabanki who has scored 97%. Tanuja Vishwakarma stands at third place with an overall percentage of 96.83%. She is a student of Maharani Lakshmibai Memorial Inter College Barabanki.

The UP board has recorded an overall pass percentage of 70.06%. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has congratulated the toppers of UP Board.

Candidates who had appeared for the Board exam can also check their results on upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in, apart from the official website.

Students must keep their admit cards with them to check their results quickly on the official website. The press conference was held in Lucknow where the UP Board officials announced the UP Board Class 10th and 12th result.

This year, the candidates can also check their results using a mobile app called 'U.P. Board Results 2019'. As many as 58 lakh students had appeared for the UP Board exams Class 10th and 12th 2019. UPMSC had conducted Class 10th board exams from February 7, 2019 to February 28, 2019. The UP Board Class 12th results were, however, conducted from February 7, 2019 to March 2, 2019.

Here's how to check the UP Board result 2019

Step-1: Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Board.

Step-2: Click on the link of 'results' for Class 10th and 12th exams.

Step-3: Once the link opens, enter your details like name and registration number.

Step-4: After entering the credentials, the result will be displayed on screen.

Step-5: Take a print out and keep it for future references.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

Also read: UP Board Result 2019 LIVE updates: UP Class 10th, 12th results declared; check at upresults.nic.in

Also read: UP Board Result 2019: Tanu Tomar tops UPMSP Class 12 exams with 97.83%