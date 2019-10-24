UP by-election results: BJP ahead in 2 out of 11 seats; Congress, SP, BSP lead in 1 each

In the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, counting in the by-elections is about to get over. So far, the early trends by Election Commission suggested that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was ahead on 2 seats, whereas the Samajwadi Part (SP)and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Congress were leading on 1 seats each, in five of the 11 constituencies.

On October 21, by-elections were held on 11 seats in UP. Of these 11 seats, eight were held earlier by the BJP and one by its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal). The seats of Rampur and Jalalpur (Ambedkarnagar) were held by the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, respectively.

According to the office of state chief electoral officers, as many as 109 candidates are in fray in the bypolls in 11 seats--Gangoh, Rampur, Iglas (SC), Lucknow Cantonment, Govind Nagar, Manikpur, Pratapgarh, Zaidpur (SC), Jalalpur, Balha (SC) and Ghosi. Azam Khan and his family have seemingly been successful in winning political battle in Rampur as Samajwadi Party candidate and his wife Tazneen Fatima is leading by a margin of over 13,000 votes, as per early trends.

The UP bypolls are seen as a litmus test for the Yogi Adityanath government which has completed 30 months in office. In the assembly, the BJP currently has 302 members, followed by the SP (47) and the BSP (18). BJP ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) has eight legislators, while the Congress has seven MLAs in the House.

(With PTI inputs)

