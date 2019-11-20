UP govt offers concessions to Haldiram's, JK Cement, 5 others; says will create jobs

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday picked seven companies to offer concessions under a policy that encourages industries that generate employment. The companies will invest a total of Rs 2,862 crore in the state and offer jobs to 7,592 people, a government statement said.

At its meeting, the UP cabinet approved a proposal to send letters of comfort to the seven companies, indicating the state government's intention.

The companies include Haldiram's Snacks, JK Cement (Aligarh), Silverton Pulp and Papers and SLMG Beverages, cabinet minister Siddharth Nath Singh said.

They will benefit under the UP Industrial and Employment Encouragement Policy-2017, the government said.

The meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also approved a proposal to include in a health scheme 37 eligible families from Sonbhadra district's Umbha village, the scene of a clash over land that killed 10 people in July.

The cabinet also cleared a proposal for financing the 296-kilometre-long Bundelkhand Expressway project through a bank loan.

It also approved extending the project of expansion and beautification of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple corridor in Varanasi. The bidding process will be completed by December 2019.