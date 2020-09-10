UP plans outlets to promote handicrafts, indigenous items

The Uttar Pradesh government is laying the groundwork to launch retail outlets to promote ethnic products of the state. Last month, the state government had roped in A-list designers like Ritu Beri, Rina Dhaka, Manish Malhotra and JJ Valaya to promote Uttar Pradesh's ethnic fabrics and textiles.

Now, the state government is planning to launch retail stores in UP as well as other states, according to a report in Business Standard. The outlets will be launched under the flagship One District-One Product (ODOP) scheme of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government. The ODOP scheme was launched by the Adityanath government in 2018.

The ODOP scheme encourages indigenous and specialised products and crafts in UP that are found nowhere else, like, chikankari and zari-zardozi.

As per the daily, it is likely that the state cabinet will approve the proposal in this regard soon. A standard retail outlet will be in a 100 square metre area in any shopping mall, airport, a random market, or railway station, among others.

As per the proposal, the state government will provide partial financial support to the outlet. Besides, other state governments or a private organisation will also be allowed to run the proposed retail stores.

Uttar Pradesh government is also in talks with ecommerce giants like Amazon and eBay to provide global marketing platforms to indigenous handicrafts of the state.

Meanwhile, the products lined up for promotion in the first phase by UP state comprise ethnic fabrics and textiles such as chikan and khadi, handicrafts, leather products, home decor, perfumes, carpets etc.

Also read: RIL share hits all-time high, market cap above Rs 14 lakh cr for second day

Also read: Royal Enfield goes global, sets up first assembly unit outside India in Argentina