Urmila Matondkar resigns from Congress

Mumbai     Last Updated: September 10, 2019  | 15:27 IST
Urmila Matondkar joined Congress in March this year.

Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar on Tuesday said she has resigned from the Congress party, which she joined in March this year.

Urmila cited 'petty in-house politics' in the Congress as a reason for her quitting the party.

"My political and social sensibilities refuse to allow vested interests in the party to use me as a mean to fight petty in-house politics instead of working on a bigger goal in Mumbai Congress," she said.

