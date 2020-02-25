'US stands strongly with India': Trump, Melania in visitors book at Raj Ghat

After their visit to the Raj Ghat, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, in their note on the visitor's book, said the American people stood strongly with a "sovereign and wonderful India". The US President and the First Lady went to the Raj Ghat to pay their respects to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

Delhi: US President Donald Trump's message in the visitor's book at Raj Ghat, 'The American people stand strongly with a sovereign and wonderful India - The vision of the great Mahatma Gandhi. This is a tremendous honor!' pic.twitter.com/Rr7dU7m44z - ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

The US President and the First Lady arrived at the Raj Ghat after the ceremonial reception by President of India Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Here, the POTUS inspected the Guard of Honour. After paying their tributes at the Raj Ghat, the POTUS and the FLOTUS have headed to the Hyderabad House.

As of now, Melania Trump is at a government school in Nanakpura, Delhi. Union Minister Smriti Irani has reportedly decided not to accompany the FLOTUS in order to keep the visit apolitical. Here, the FLOTUS will witness various activities that are a part of the 'happiness curriculum' at the school.

Melania will spend about an hour at the school. She will take a tour of the school, go to different classes, interact with students and witness activities that are a part of the 'happiness curriculum'. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter to say that this is a "great day for our teachers, students and Delhiites."

.@FLOTUS will attend happiness class in our school today. Great day for our teachers, students and Delhiites. For centuries, India has taught spirituality to the world. Am happy that she will take back the msg of happiness from our school - Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 25, 2020

Also read: Donald Trump in India LIVE updates: PM Modi greets Donald, Melania Trump at Hyderabad House

Also read: Honoured to return to India, says Ivanka Trump