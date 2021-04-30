Uttar Pradesh weekend lockdown from today: Check new rules, timings, restrictions, full details

Uttar Pradesh lockdown updates: Uttar Pradesh will be under a lockdown from the night of April 30 (Friday) till the morning of May 4 (Tuesday) due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Uttar Pradesh continues to remain among the 10 worst affected states in India. India's most populous state reported 25,613 recoveries and 2,936 active COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The state reported 85 fatalities in 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Under this lockdown, markets, private and public offices will remain closed. Shopping malls and restaurants will also be closed from Friday night to Tuesday morning. Religious places shall also remain shut.

Those who are involved in providing essential services will be exempt from all the lockdown-related restrictions. Medical shops and hospitals will remain functional across the state during the course of this lockdown.

The Yogi Adityanath government has also urged people to stay indoors.

The orders by the Yogi Adityanath government come days after the Allahabad High Court tore into the state government over its handling of COVID-19 crisis and organising panchayat elections in the middle of a crisis like this.

The High Court observed, "It is now an open secret that the government had gone complacent due to weakening of virus impact by the end of 2020 in the state and the government got more involved in other activities including Panchayat elections."

Edited by Mehak Agarwal; with agency inputs

Also read: Yogi govt imposes full lockdown in UP from April 30; check out details