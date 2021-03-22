Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat tests positive for COVID-19

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has tested positive for coronavirus. The controversial BJP leader is currently in isolation under doctors' supervision. In a tweet in Hindi, Rawat urged all those people who met him in the last few days to take all the necessary precautions and get themselves tested.

Rawat tweeted, "My corona report came out to be positive. I'm fine and I have no problem. I have isolated myself under the supervision of doctors. Those who have come in close contact with me in the last few days, please be cautious and get yourself checked. I wish everyone good health."





Rawat had last been in the news for his comments on women wearing ripped jeans, which led to massive backlash from women politicians as well as netizens. The newly elected Uttarakhand CM had said due to lack of values, youngsters are following strange fashion trends and consider themselves to be big shots after wearing ripped jeans.

He went onto talk about a woman who was seated next to him on a flight. Rawat claimed the woman was wearing boots, jeans ripped at the knees and several bangles in her hands. Two children were travelling with her. "This woman runs an NGO, goes out in the society and has two children but she wears jeans ripped at the knees. What values will she impart?" he said.

