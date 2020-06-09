Validity for expired driving licences, transport documents extended till September 30

Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has further extended the validity of all transport documents such as licence, fitness, permit, registration, and others till September 30. This applies to transport documents which had expired on February 1 and could not be renewed due to coronavirus lockdown.

In an advisory to Director-Generals of Police, principal secretaries in department of transport, and all transport commissioners of states and union territories, the ministry mandated that enforcement authorities may be advised to treat such documents as valid till September 30.

"The validity of fitness, permit (all types), learner's licence, driving licence, registration or any other concerned document whose extension of validity could not or not likely to be granted due to lockdown and which had expired since February 1 or will expire till September 30, the same may be treated to be valid till September 30," the ministry stated in the advisory.

This is the second time Union Transport Ministry has extended the validity of transport documents. On March 30, the ministry had written to states asking them to treat transport documents that expired on February 1 and could not be renewed due to coronavirus lockdown should be considered valid till June 30, 2020. The ministry had also asked states to employ 'non-use clause facility' for suspension of tax liability to give relief to commercial vehicles which are non-operational during lockdown.

"All states and union territories are requested to implement this advisory in letter and spirit so that the people, the transporters and various other organisations, which are rendering essential services at this difficult time, may not get harassed and face difficulties amidst nationwide lockdown," the ministry had stated.

On May 21, the ministry had also issued a gazette notification extending the fees validity for activities listed under Rule 32 and Rule 81 of Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. By this mandate, if fees for such activities have been paid, but the said activity could not be completed due to lockdown, then the fees will remain valid. Also, if there is a delay in paying fees from February 1 till the duration of lockdown, no additional charges or late fees would be levied till July 31.

