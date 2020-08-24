Validity of driving licence, registration, other vehicle documents extended till December

Validity of vehicle-related documents, including driving licences, vehicle registration, fitness certificates, permits and others, has been extended till December 31, 2020. This is the third validity extension in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The earlier extension was effective till September 20 this year.

"Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has decided to extend the validity of Fitness, Permits, Licenses, Registration or other documents under Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 till the December 31, 2020. The Ministry had earlier issued advisories on March 30 and June 9 this year regarding extension of validity of the documents related to Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989," Ministry of Road Transport said in a statement on Monday.

The validity extension will apply to documents that had expired on February 1 or would expire on December 31 and could not be renewed due to the coronavirus lockdown. Enforcement authorities have been asked to treat such documents as valid till December 31, 2020. This step would help citizens avail of transport services, the ministry further added.

"Taking into consideration the situation still continuing due to conditions for prevention of spread of COVID-19 across the country, it has further advised that the validity of all of the above referred documents whose extension of validity could not or not likely be granted due to lock-down and which had expired since February 1, 2020, or would expire by December 31, 2020, the same may be treated to be valid till December 31, 2020. Enforcement authorities have been advised to treat such documents valid till 31st of December 2020," Road Transport Ministry stated.

The ministry has also issued an advisory to all states governments to further extend the validity of vehicle documents till the end of this year, said Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

"To reduce inconvenience due to the following of social distancing norms during COVID-19 outbreak, MoRTH has issued an advisory to all state governments to further extend the validity of the documents related to Motor Vehicles Act 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989, such as Fitness, Permits (All Types), Driving License, Registration or any other concerned documents until 31st of December 2020," Gadkari tweeted.

