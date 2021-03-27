Validity of driving licenses, other documents extended till June 30

Centre has extended the validity of vehicle documents like driving license (DL), registration certificate (RC) and permits till June 30 due to the coronavirus crisis.

Drivers should carry the following documents under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 while driving:

Driving license

Registration certificate

Permits (all types)

Fitness certificate

Motor insurance documents

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in an advisory to states that it is extending the validity of fitness, permit, driving license, registration and other documents that could not be updated due to the lockdown. This also includes all those vehicle-related documents that expired since February 1, 2020 or would expire by March 31, 2021.

According to the Road Transport Ministry's advisory, the validity of documents that have expired since February 1 should be treated as valid till June 30, 2021, since it "will help out citizens in availing transport-related services". The Centre had issued similar advisories on March 30, 2020, June 9, 2020, August 24, 2020, and December 27, 2020.

Earlier this week, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari told the Lok Sabha that people seeking driving licenses have to pass a set of test skills like reversing a vehicle with reasonable accuracy to qualify for a DL as per the provisions of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.

He added the passing percentage to get the driving license in all regional transport offices (RTOs) will be pegged at 69 per cent. Gadkari said, "In the case of a vehicle having a reverse gear, driving the vehicle backwards, reverse it into a limited opening either to the right or left under control and with reasonable accuracy is one of the parameters of qualifying in the driving skill test."

With PTI inputs; by Mehak Agarwal

