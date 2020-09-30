Verdict vindicates my commitment towards Ram Janmabhoomi: Advani on Babri Masjid demolition case

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani welcomed a special CBI court's decision on Babri Masjid demolition case. Advani, who was acquitted of conspiracy charges in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case on Wednesday said, "The judgement vindicates my personal and BJP's belief and commitment toward the Ram Janmabhoomi movement".

Advani along with 31 other accused were acquitted, including former union minister Uma Bharti, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, general secretary of the trust Champat Rai, former BJP MP MM Joshi, Vinay Katiyar and Sadhvi Rithambara.

The 32 accused were acquitted of criminal conspiracy due to lack of evidence.

The 92-year-old BJP stalwart, who was the key face of the Ram Janambhoomi movement, shared his happiness on a video message. Advani said, "It is a very important decision and a matter of happiness for us. When we heard the news of the court's order, we welcomed it by chanting Jai Shri Ram".

After the court verdict, Advani came out and greeted the media, gathered outside his house, by chanting the slogan of Jai Shri Ram .

MM Joshi called the judgement "historic", and added, "This proves that no conspiracy was hatched for December 6 incident in Ayodhya. Our program and rallies were not part of any conspiracy".

The verdict by a special court in the Babri Masjid demolition case comes 28 years after kar sevaks razed the 16th century mosque.

The CBI, which went into the case, produced 351 witnesses and 600 documents as evidence before the court. Charges were framed against 48 people, but 16 had died during the course of the trial.

Last year, the Supreme Court allotted the disputed site in Ayodhya for construction of a Ram temple, while calling the demolition of the mosque a violation of the rule of law. An alternative five-acre site was marked in the city for building a mosque.