Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for COVID-19

Venkaiah Naidu is asymptomatic and is not experiencing any health issues; he is currently under home quarantine

BusinessToday.In | September 29, 2020 | Updated 21:35 IST
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. He underwent a routine COVID-19 test in the morning, for which the results came positive. He, however, is asymptomatic and is not experiencing and health issues.

Following the development, Naidu has been put under home quarantine. His wife, Usha Naidu has tested negative for coronavirus and is in self-isolation.

(This is a developing story.)

