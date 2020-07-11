Vikas Dubey: Day after encounter, 2 more people held from Gwalior

Uttar Pradesh Police arrested two more people from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday in connection with the killing of 8 police personnel in Kanpur led by the history-sheeter Vikas Dubey and his cohorts on July 3. According to police officials, the two men were arrested from Gwalior for hiding two members of Vikas Dubey's gang for more than four days before they moved to another hideout.

According to JN Singh, Additional Director General of police (ADG) of Kanpur zone, the two men have been identified as Om Prakash Pandey and Anil Pandey. Hindustan Times also quoted ADG JN Singh as saying, "They allowed Shashi Kant Pandey alias Sonu and Shivam Dubey, accused in Kanpur cops' killing case, to stay at their homes despite being well aware that the UP police are in their search."

Om Prakash Pandey and Anil Pandey, carried a bounty of Rs 50,000 each and are among those members of the Vikas Dubey gang who were released earlier.

Vikas Dubey was shot dead on Friday morning when the vehicle in which he was being taken to Kanpur overturned and he tried to flee, according to police. The police confirmed that four cops were also injured in this encounter. His other gang members, including Atul Dubey, Amar Dubey, Prem Prakash Pandey, Prabhat Mishra and Praveen Pandey have been killed in encounters from July 3 to July 10. Three of his gang members have been arrested while 12 others are still absconding. Of the 12 absconding gang members, Gopal Saini and Heeru Dubey carry a reward of Rs 1 lakh each whereas 10 others carry a reward of Rs 50,000 each.

