What's going on? Customs open, warehouses shut amid coronavirus lockdown

The Central Warehousing Corporation has asked to shut down the warehouses in Delhi airport until further orders, making a mockery of the Finance Minister's announcement that Customs clearance, declared as an essential service till June 30, will be functional 24/7.

"Export stocks are taken to warehouses, from where it gets inspected, checked and then allowed to be shipped. When warehouses are not allowed to function, what is the purpose of having customs clearance open? How can any transactions happen?", an exporter asks.

In a communication to the Commissioner of Customs, IGI Airport, Terminal III on March 24, the Central Warehousing Corporation informed that since "there is no transaction at the warehouse either by airline or by Customs due to lockdown, and since there is no public or private transport available for commercial purposes, the warehouse should remain closed until further notice". The letter also said that the warehouse shall be operational as and when the situation becomes normal.

The letter was in the backdrop of the government's decision to take strict preventive measures to contain COVID-19 and follow social distancing. Exporters said that even if the warehouses are open, police will not allow it to function as more than five people are not supposed to be working together.

Incidentally the minister's assurance to keep customs department functional round the clock by declaring it as an emergency service also came on the same day.

