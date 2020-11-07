'Will overcome COVID-19 but must prepare for next pandemic,' says WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said that the coronavirus pandemic could be overcome with science, solutions and solidarity. However, the organisation said that the world needs to prepare for the next pandemic now. It said it will strengthen preparedness for health emergencies.

"Although this is a global crisis, many countries and cities have successfully prevented or controlled transmission with a comprehensive, evidence-based approach. For the first time, the world has rallied behind a plan to accelerate the development of the vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics we need, and to ensure they are available to all countries on the basis of equity. The Access to Covid-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator is delivering real results," WHO said.

It said that the WHO would consider a draft resolution to strengthen preparedness for health emergencies through robust compliance with the International Health Regulations.

The resolution calls on all countries to ensure that they are better equipped to detect and respond to cases of coronavirus as well as other infectious diseases. It also warned countries against backstepping on critical health goals.

"The Covid-19 pandemic is a sobering reminder that health is the foundation of social, economic and political stability. It reminds us why WHO's 'triple billion' targets are so important, and why countries must pursue them with even more determination, collaboration and innovation," it said.

Once the session is resumed WHO would discuss a 10-year-plan to address neglected tropical diseases as well as efforts to address young child nutrition, digital health, meningitis, epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

