Women entering Sabarimala: SC declines urgent hearing on contempt plea against temple authorities

The Supreme Court Thursday refused to accord urgent hearing on a contempt petition moved by a lawyers' group against Sabarimala temple authorities for closing the shrine after two women entered it.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul said that the contempt petition will be heard along with the pending review petitions against the apex court verdict which allowed women of all age groups to enter the Sabarimala temple.

Advocate PV Dinesh appearing for Indian Young Lawyers Association told the bench that the temple authorities closed the shrine Wednesday for purification purpose after two women had entered the temple which is in violation of apex court verdict.

