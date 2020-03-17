Yes Bank case: Anil Ambani, Naresh Goyal, Subhash Chandra summoned by ED

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned a host of borrowers in connection with the Yes Bank case. Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani, Essel Group Chairman, Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan, and Cox and Kings promoter Peter Kerkar are some of the borrowers who have been called by the ED in connection with its probe on Rana Kapoor.

Anil Ambani has been summoned by the agency again on Thursday. He was summoned to the ED office on Monday for questioning over the stressed loans sanctioned by Yes Bank to the group during the tenure of Rana Kapoor. The group is one of the biggest borrowers with loans to the tune of Rs 14,000 crore. However, Ambani filed an adjournment application and sought more time from the agency.

According to a report in Business Standard, an ED official said that the agency was drawing up a list of all the big borrowers and hence each of these borrowers have been asked to join the probe. As per the daily, ED wants to dive into all the accounts that defaulted and turned the loans into bad loans. The statement of these promoters will be part of the prosecution's complaint, as mentioned in the report.

The ED is also looking into the rationale behind Kapoor keeping some of his realty assets on mortgage with some housing finance firms. The official said that these properties were illegal gratification that Kapoor had received on advancing loans without due diligence or loans that were not in line with the Banking Regulation Act.

"We asked all the borrowers to provide documents related to their loan agreement with YES Bank, their personal and firms' tax filing, terms and conditions, collaterals again which loans were disbursed and side agreements, if any," the official said, as mentioned in the daily.

Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra would appear at the ED office on March 18.

In a statement, the company said that most of the credit facilities were fully secured and were availed for its infrastructure business and not in the media firms. The company also said the group had never made any transactions with Rana Kapoor, his family, or any private entities controlled by them.

Also read: YES Bank crisis: Former CEO Rana Kapoor's ED custody extended till March 20

Also read: RBI Governor Das assures Yes Bank customers, says money is safe