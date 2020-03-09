Yes Bank updates: Rana Kapoor's wife, daughters also named as accused

Yes Bank crisis: The CBI on Monday raided the premises of DHFL along with a few other places in Mumbai. Kapil Wadhawan has been named as one of the accused with Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor. DoIt Urban Ventures, the firm belonging to Kapoor's daughters, was also searched by the investigation agency. Meanwhile, the BJP on Sunday attempted to pin the Congress on the Yes Bank crisis and said that every financial crisis in India had deep links to Congress.

1:31 pm: Rana Kapoor's wife, daughters named as accused

Rana Kapoor's wife Bindu Kapoor, daughters Roshini, Radha and Rakhee have also been named as accused.

1:00 pm: Yes Bank customers can withdraw from other ATMs

You can now make withdrawals using your YES BANK Debit Card both at YES BANK and other bank ATMs. Thanks for your patience. @RBI@FinMinIndia â YES BANK (@YESBANK) March 7, 2020

12:30 pm: BJP says Congress linked to Yes Bank crisis

"Every financial crime in India has links with the Gandhis. Mallya used to send flight upgrade tickets to Sonia Gandhi. Had access to MMS (Manmohan Singh) and PC (P Chidambaram). Is absconding.." said Amit Malviya.

12:15 pm: 'Many investors have reached out to us,' says SBI Chairman

"Many investors have reached out to us and many investors we have reached out to and we will have clarity within next 24 hours. We will be able to give all those names and outline to Reserve Bank of India," said Rajnish Kumar.

12:00 pm: Restrictions on Yes Bank may be lifted by March 23

According to reports, restrictions on Yes Bank may be lifted by March 23. This is way ahead of the April 3 deadline.

11:30 am: CBI conducts raids in seven locations

The CBI has conduted raids in seven locations in connection with Rana Kapoor and others. Those locations were earlier raided by the ED.