Yoga can help deal with schizophrenia, claims expert

Oxytocin, the naturally-occurring hormone that causes uterine contractions during labour and helps new mothers lactate has often been in the news. This has largely been on account of its potential misuse, especially in the dairy industry where there is the risk of injecting livestock with this hormone to enhance milk production. Also, farmers may be tempted to use it to increase the size of select vegetables. That's why there are restrictions on its sale without prescription. This hormone also finds applications in treating certain brain disorders.

At the 107th Indian Science Congress in Bengaluru, Dr. B. N. Gangadhar, the director of National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) pointed out that "yoga helps elevate the levels of oxytocin, a hormone that is used to treat schizophrenia, a mental disorder".

Oxytocin is a hormone produced by the body but doctors treating schizophrenia patients suggest supplementing this hormone though an additional doze given by a nasal spray.

Speaking to Business Today about his paper that looked at the biology and the science behind the power of yoga in healthcare and especially from the perspective of mental health, he said, the practice of yoga could help "because the yoga procedures facilitate increased production of oxytocin. It will help the brain activate the neural networks that can help in building social connection."

Dr Gangadhar pointed to a paper titled "Yoga and schizophrenia-a comprehensive assessment of neuroplasticity," which Dr Gangadhar put out along with other experts, where it is said that "yoga-based intervention has been shown to significantly improve clinical symptoms and functioning in patients with schizophrenia." And, that they had "developed and validated a specific module of yoga for schizophrenia and demonstrated significant improvement in symptoms (particularly negative symptoms and emotion recognition deficits) as well as real-life functioning."

The science congress was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 3. It concluded on January 7. Schizophrenia is very loosely a condition where a patient copes with challenges involving his or her thoughts, emotions, behaviour and also runs a risk of losing touch with reality.

"In schizophrenia there is also a disconnection between the brain circuits. When you practice yoga, brain circuits get connected. We have been able to demonstrate it through 'functional magnetic resonance imaging' or FMRI," he says.

