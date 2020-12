Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari announced on Thursday, December 24 that FASTag will be mandatory for all vehicles in the country from January 1. Enumerating its benefits, he said, it is useful for the commuters as they will not need to stop at toll plazas for cash payments. It also saves time and fuel. The FASTags were launched in the year 2016, and four banks together issued nearly a lakh of them.

