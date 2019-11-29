Business Today
Loading...

Infographic: How India's GDP has gone into a tailspin

From losing the tag of fastest growing economy to China to hitting a six-and-a-half-year low in GDP growth, India's economic health continues to remain bleak

Mudit Kapoor | Mukesh Adhikary   New Delhi     Last Updated: November 29, 2019  | 22:29 IST
Infographic: How India's GDP has gone into a tailspin

Indian economy is running out of gas, made evident with Q2 GDP growth of 4.5 per cent. Once counted among rare economies that marched ahead even in times of gloom, India is now is reeling from effects of weak demand, struggling industries, and structural reforms.

This BusinessToday.In Infographic looks at different aspects of the decline in GDP growth :

Click here to Enlarge

ALSO READ:GDP at 4.5%: What is recession?

ALSO READ:GDP growth slows down to 4.5% in Q2, hits more than 6-year low

ALSO READ:Despite growth in govt expenditure, GDP slowdown continues

ALSO READ:Q2 GDP: Fiscal deficit of 3.9% realistic, says Uday Kotak

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: Gross Domestic Product | GDP growth rate | Indian economy
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close