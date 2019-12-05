Business Today
Infographic: How Vodafone burnt its fingers in India

Vodafone entered India in 2007 with the hope to make big gains in a growing telecom market, but 12 years later that hope stands crushed due to tax hurdles and aggressive competitors

Mudit Kapoor | Mukesh Adhikary   New Delhi     Last Updated: December 5, 2019  | 21:12 IST
Vodafone is stuck in a precarious position in the already struggling Indian telecom sector (Photo credit: Reuters)

British telecom giant Vodafone's India operations started off with an existing strong subscriber base of Hutch-Essar, but soon it got caught in a web of domestic tax litigations. Profits remained elusive for a long time and the industry landscape changed for the worse. This BusinessToday.In infographic looks into the reasons why Vodafone finds itself in a precarious position in today's Indian telecom market.

Graphic by Mohsin Shaikh

