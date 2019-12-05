Infographic: How Vodafone burnt its fingers in India

British telecom giant Vodafone's India operations started off with an existing strong subscriber base of Hutch-Essar, but soon it got caught in a web of domestic tax litigations. Profits remained elusive for a long time and the industry landscape changed for the worse. This BusinessToday.In infographic looks into the reasons why Vodafone finds itself in a precarious position in today's Indian telecom market.

Graphic by Mohsin Shaikh

