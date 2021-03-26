Infographic: India's scrappage policy: Will it work?

The government recently revealed the details of the scrappage policy, aimed at phasing out old and polluting vehicles. The policy is being seen as a win-win situation that will not only give impetus to sale of new vehicles, but will also help in improving air quality as older vehicles are less polluting, and reduce import bill for crude oil as new vehicles consume less fuel. This BusinessToday.in graphicle explains that while it seems like a policy for all stakeholders, it might have only a few takers.