Infographic: India's scrappage policy: Will it work?

The proposed scrappage policy takes its cue from developed nations. While it aims to reduce a major chunk of India's old and unfit vehicles, fewer incentives given to consumers could be a dampener in policy implementation

Ashutosh Kumar | Mudit Kapoor | Mohsin Shaikh | March 26, 2021 | Updated 18:05 IST
The government recently revealed the details of the scrappage policy, aimed at phasing out old and polluting vehicles. The policy is being seen as a win-win situation that will not only give impetus to sale of new vehicles, but will also help in improving air quality as older vehicles are less polluting, and reduce import bill for crude oil as new vehicles consume less fuel. This BusinessToday.in graphicle explains that while it seems like a policy for all stakeholders, it might have only a few takers.

