Infographic: Petrol at Rs 100

A V-shaped recovery in crude prices and heavy taxes have pushed petrol prices beyond Rs 100 per litre in many cities of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh

Mudit Kapoor | Mohsin Shaikh | March 2, 2021 | Updated 18:50 IST
Infographic: Petrol @ Rs 100

Amid a pandemic-stricken year, both central and state governments have filled their coffers with tax revenue on petroleum products. Petrol attracts high taxes - a litre of the fuel in Delhi costs Rs 91.17, of which Rs 53.9 is taxes. Ultimately, it's the common man who gets a raw deal. This BusinessToday.In infographic looks at how petrol has been treated as a cash cow by governments in India as well as around the world.

