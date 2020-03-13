Business Today
Infographic: Rs 34.9 lakh crore - the cost of Sensex rout from peak

Past two months have seen investors lose Rs 34.9 lakh crore as Sensex continues to nosedive on the back of coronavirus outbreak, weak global cues and other factors

Mudit Kapoor | Mohsin Shaikh        Last Updated: March 13, 2020  | 00:20 IST
People walk past the BSE building in Mumbai (Photo credit: PTI)

Free fall in Sensex has wiped out Rs 34.9 lakh crore in investor wealth since its peak market cap on January 17, 2020. This is more than three times India's total GST collection for FY19, or equivalent to the cost of 2,100 Rafale fighter jets.

This BusinessToday.In infographic puts in perspective the wealth lost by investors as Sensex continues to have one bad day after another.

Tags: Sensex | investor wealth | Sensex crash
