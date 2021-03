Bigger states are wasting more COVID-19 vaccines than smaller states. Wastage is highest in Telangana (17.6%), followed by Andhra Pradesh (11.6%) and Uttar Pradesh (9.4%). Smaller states like Himachal Pradesh (1.4%) and Uttarakhand (1.6%) are using the vaccines more efficiently. While administering 3.71 crore doses, average wastage has been 6.5%