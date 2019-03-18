One-third of existing jobs to be automated in next 3 years: Survey

On the advent of artificial technology and rapid adoption of technology in the country, human resource professionals believe that one-third of existing job roles in various industries will get automated in the next three years, according to a survey.

The survey was done by job portal has conducted a survey in metro cities among HR professionals in sectors including IT, education and training, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, retail, auto among others.

Further, about 45.5 percent of the HR professionals said they plan to adopt technology-driven tools such as AI tools, virtual reality and hiring tools within their organisations in the coming 12 months, it said.

Additionally, 36.75 percent respondent surveyed expect some kind of disruption in their industry in the next 2-3 years.

"With a host of innovations and technological changes coming up and with cutting-edge technologies like AI and machine learning becoming more and more integral to business operations across sectors, the demand for professionals with evolved, tech-led skill-sets will only increase further in 2019," Shine.com CEO Zairus Master said.

Expertise in areas such as data compliance and cyber security will also be much sought-after, given how critical data privacy and information security have become in the global business discourse, he said.

"I also foresee organisations collaborating with reputed online learning platforms to undertake large-scale upskilling and reskilling of their in-house talent," he added.

The technological convergence is also expected to transform existing job profiles and responsibilities and give rise to new job roles, the survey said.

Other trends that will lead the HR landscape include the adoption of flexible HR policies and working hours, growth of digitisation, and an uptick in freelance workers, it added.

