Finance Minister Arun Jaitley while presenting the Union Budget 2018 introduced some major changes in the tax structure which will become effective from today.
The ceiling of tax-free gratuity for central government employees had already been revised to Rs 20 lakh with the implementation the 7th Pay Commission.
For bulk deposits above Rs 1 crore, the rates have been raised to 7 per cent
This is significant as the status of financial creditors to homebuyers - if given - will make them a part of the committee that passes an insolvency resolution plan.
Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar today said there is need for a policy to promote electric vehicles (EVs) in India and the think tank is well-placed to develop it.
