Policy changes, Indian government policy changes, Policy announcement Business Today
Home
BIZ WRAP
Policy Watch

Here are the key changes in tax rules to come into effect from today

BusinessToday.In | New Delhi
Here are the key changes in tax rules to come into effect from today

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley while presenting the Union Budget 2018 introduced some major changes in the tax structure which will become effective from today.

 
 

7th Pay Commission: Tax-free gratuity ceiling for private sector doubled to Rs 20 lakh

The ceiling of tax-free gratuity for central government employees had already been revised to Rs 20 lakh with the implementation the 7th Pay Commission.
More

Aadhaar linking with PAN: CBDT extends deadline to June 30 from March 31

More

People making noise about privacy in India will happily accept Aadhaar-like scheme in US: UIDAI chief

More

Customs duty on LED, LCD TV panels halved to boost domestic manufacturing

More

UIDAI CEO to make presentation on Aadhaar before Supreme Court

More

RSS affiliate BMS says Modicare not enough, asks for implementation of social security code

More

Draft Agriculture Policy criticises export curbs, stresses on transparent supply chain

More
 
 

Cheers for customers, SBI hikes interest rates on fixed deposits above two years

For bulk deposits above Rs 1 crore, the rates have been raised to 7 per cent
More

Insolvency Law Committee bats for financial creditor status to homebuyers: Report

This is significant as the status of financial creditors to homebuyers - if given - will make them a part of the committee that passes an insolvency resolution plan.
More

RBI may maintain status quo in April policy review: Analysts

More

Aadhaar safety: Where is UIDAI's 13-feet high, 5-feet thick wall?

More

After 7th Pay Commission, government to now double tax-free gratuity to Rs 20 lakh

More

Cabinet approves launch of Modicare; scheme to benefit 10 crore families

More

Need EV policy for India-specific transportation model: Niti Aayog VC

Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar today said there is need for a policy to promote electric vehicles (EVs) in India and the think tank is well-placed to develop it.
More
Advertisement