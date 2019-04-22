Trai vows action against cable TV, DTH firms violating new norms

Telecom regulator Trai Monday warned it will come down heavily on cable TV and DTH players who are found to be violating its new tariff order and regulatory regime.

The watchdog also promised to shortly begin "audit" of subscriber management and other IT systems of errant operators.

Trai Chairman R S Sharma said consumer choice and consumer interest are "non negotiable" and "cannot be compromised" and that companies not adhering to rules will have to face the consequences.

"We have received complaints about inconvenience to customers. These complaints relate to software and systems put in place by distributors not enabling true choice for consumers, which is the aim of the whole framework," Sharma told PTI.

