The industry has hit new lows across the board as tight liquidity, low consumption sentiment and increasing costs due to stricter safety norms have combined to form a strong headwind
A major decline has taken place in the newest segment of consumer durable financing, where some non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have made bigger stride.
Slowdown Blues: India's GDP tanks to 5.8% in March quarter, loses fastest-growing economy tag to China
The latest figures will be a major cause of concern for both the prime minister Modi and Nirmala Sitharaman, who has been appointed as the new Finance Minister
The company had posted a standalone net profit of Rs 815.57 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal
Depreciation in the fourth quarter of 2018-19 was at Rs 293 crore, up by 77 per cent. Interest and bank charges rose to Rs 274 crore from Rs 142 crore a year ago
Slowdown Blues: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals profit down 41% in Q4 on lower refinery margins
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) Tuesday reported 41 per cent drop in fourth-quarter net profit after refinery margins shrank.
In 2019-20, CMIE projects the paper output to drop further by 4.8 per cent to touch a new record-low level of 6.6 million tonnes
The joblessness among male on all India basis was 6.2 per cent, while it was 5.7 per cent in case of females.
While oil production dropped 5 per cent to 4.8 million tonne, the price it realised for every barrel of crude oil sold was 3.6 per cent lower at USD 61.93
Total income grew to Rs 6,620.51 crore in the three months to March from Rs 6,301.50 crore in the year-ago period, Central Bank said in a regulatory filing
Total two-wheeler sales in April declined 16.36 per cent to 16,38,388 units
- Tata Motors MD draws twice the salary of Mahindra and Mahindra MD in FY19
- Centre proposes light, urban rail transit system for small cities
- LIC offers Rs 1.25 lakh crore line of credit by 2024 to fund highway projects: Nitin Gadkari
- Mumbai fire: Third floor of Churchill Chamber building ablaze; rescue operations underway
- NMRC Recruitment 2019: 199 jobs available in Noida Metro Rail Corp; check salary, how to apply
- Oppo K3 with pop-up selfie camera, Snapdragon 710 SoC launched in India: Check price, specifications, launch offers
- One flagship phone to be launched each year in India, says Xiaomi VP Manu Jain
- Surfing porn sites in Incognito Mode? Google, Facebook know what you're up to
- Netflix is in India for long haul, may triple subscribers to 4.1 million this year
- Reliance Jio GigaFiber Vs Airtel V-Fiber: Broadband speed, data plans and price compared