Slowdown Blues
Slowdown Blues: No end to motown woes; passenger vehicle sales hit 18-year low in Q1

Sumant Banerji | New Delhi
The industry has hit new lows across the board as tight liquidity, low consumption sentiment and increasing costs due to stricter safety norms have combined to form a strong headwind

 
 

Slowdown Blues: Auto shares decline as Indian passenger vehicle sales slump in June

Slowdown Blues: Retail banking growth showing signs of moderation

A major decline has taken place in the newest segment of consumer durable financing, where some non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have made bigger stride.
Slowdown Blues: Maruti Suzuki cuts production by 18% in May

Slowdown Blues: India's GDP tanks to 5.8% in March quarter, loses fastest-growing economy tag to China

The latest figures will be a major cause of concern for both the prime minister Modi and Nirmala Sitharaman, who has been appointed as the new Finance Minister
Slowdown Blues: SAIL Q4 net profit falls 42% to Rs 468 crore

The company had posted a standalone net profit of Rs 815.57 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal
Slowdown Blues: Adani Green Energy Q4 loss widens to Rs 94 crore; plans to raise Rs 5,000 crore

Depreciation in the fourth quarter of 2018-19 was at Rs 293 crore, up by 77 per cent. Interest and bank charges rose to Rs 274 crore from Rs 142 crore a year ago
Slowdown Blues: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals profit down 41% in Q4 on lower refinery margins

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) Tuesday reported 41 per cent drop in fourth-quarter net profit after refinery margins shrank.
Slowdown Blues: Paper production at all-time low, book publishing sector takes a hit

In 2019-20, CMIE projects the paper output to drop further by 4.8 per cent to touch a new record-low level of 6.6 million tonnes
Slowdown Blues: Only 13% companies plan to hire more people in July-September quarter: Survey

Slowdown Blues: Govt confirms unemployment rate highest in 45 years at 6.1%

The joblessness among male on all India basis was 6.2 per cent, while it was 5.7 per cent in case of females.
Slowdown Blues: ONGC Q4 net declines 31% on drop in output, prices

While oil production dropped 5 per cent to 4.8 million tonne, the price it realised for every barrel of crude oil sold was 3.6 per cent lower at USD 61.93
Slowdown Blues: Central Bank of India Q4 loss widens to Rs 2,477 crore

Total income grew to Rs 6,620.51 crore in the three months to March from Rs 6,301.50 crore in the year-ago period, Central Bank said in a regulatory filing
Slowdown Blues: Indian Bank posts net loss of Rs 190 cr in Q4; bad loans required higher NPA provisioning needs

Slowdown Blues: Vehicles sales across categories dip 16% in April; PV sales declines 17%

Total two-wheeler sales in April declined 16.36 per cent to 16,38,388 units
