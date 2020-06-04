Business Today
40 students, staff members stabbed in China primary school

Knife attacks by disgruntled people have been taking place in different parts of China in the past few years, reported news agency Press Trust of India

PTI        Last Updated: June 4, 2020  | 14:12 IST
Around 40 students and staff members of a primary school in China were stabbed by a security guard, official media reported today. The incident happened at a school in China's Guangxi province, state-run China Daily said in a brief report. Further details about the attack are awaited.

Knife attacks by disgruntled people have been taking place in different parts of China in the past few years, reported news agency Press Trust of India. The attackers targeted mainly kindergarten and primary schools besides public transport, the news agency reported.

