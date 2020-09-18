Bacterial outbreak infects over 3,200 people in China; patients suffer fever, fatigue, muscle pain

At this point the only thing worse than a pandemic is a second outbreak. Since this is 2020, that's exactly what seems to be happening. Several thousand people in north-east China seem to have tested for a bacterial disease called brucellosis. This outbreak happened after a leak at a biopharmaceutical company last year. Brucellosis is often caused by contact with livestock carrying the brucella bacteria.

The Health Commission of Lanzhou in Gansu province announced that 3,245 people had contracted brucellosis. The outbreak began from a leak at the Zhongmu Lanzhou biological pharmaceutical factory between July to late August last year. Authorities have tested at least 21,847 people so far.

The disease is also called Malta fever or Mediterranean fever and can cause symptoms including fever, fatigue, muscle pain and headaches. However, US' Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that some symptoms can become chronic and never go away including arthritis, or swelling in certain organs.

However, human-to-human transmission is extremely rare, the CDC said. People can get infected by breathing in the bacteria or consuming contaminated food.

When the Brucella vaccines was produced for animal use, the factory used expired disinfectants, which means that not all bacteria were eradicated. This contaminated waste gas formed aerosols and leaked into the air. Authorities revoked vaccine production licences from the plant and withdrew product approval number for its brucellosis vaccines.

The factory issued a public apology and said they had 'severely punished' eight people who were responsible for the incident.

