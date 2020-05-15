Boats around Kim Jong Un's villa: Is North Korean leader trying to hide from coronavirus?

North Korean Supreme leader Kim Jong Un may be trying to hide from coronavirus. Kim is believed to have returned to a resort on North Korea's east coast amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to news reports. Two leisure boats switched places recently in front of the Wonsan villa, hinting at a probable visit by the North Koreran leader.

The boat movements are on the same lines as earlier when Kim had gone missing for three weeks, the reports added. The experts are of the view that Kim is avoiding coronavirus infection at his Wonsan villa away from public gathering.

The North Korean state media recently claimed that Kim Jong Un attended a public event in the first week of May in Sunchon with other senior officials, including his sister Kim Yo Jong. It was his first public appearance since April 11, when he chaired a party meeting to discuss the coronavirus outbreak and reappoint his sister as an alternate member of the Political Bureau of the party's Central Committee. The conjectures over his health had risen after Kim missed the birthday celebration of his late grandfather Kim Il Sung on April 15.

The report brought to rest the recent global speculations on his health and whereabouts. North Korea's Supreme leader was reported to be celebrating the completion of a fertiliser factory near Pyongyang. The global news agency Reuters reported a descriptive article in the official Rodong Sinmun newspaper sharing several photos of Kim wearing black and smiling. The pictures also showed thousands of workers, many masked, standing in lines at the event.

Also read: Jeff Bezos may become world's first trillionaire in 6 years; Mukesh Ambani in 13 years: Report

Also read: Coronavirus live updates: Lockdown 4.0! Delhi reports 472 new cases in 1 day; India's COVID-19 tally-81,970