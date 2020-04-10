Boris Johnson back on his feet; UK COVID-19 death toll nears 9,000

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was back on his feet in his recovery from COVID-19 on Friday, while his fellow Britons were told to resist the temptation of going out in the spring sunshine over Easter as the coronavirus death toll rose to nearly 9,000.

The prime minister's rapid health decline shook the country earlier this week, but he came out of three nights of intensive care at St Thomas' Hospital on Thursday. He was admitted to the hospital on Sunday after his symptoms persisted. A spokesman for Johnson said the prime minister, 55, was back on a hospital ward as he continued his recovery, which was said to be at an early stage.

