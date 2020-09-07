Business Today
Reuters | September 7, 2020
China's August exports surge at an unexpected 9.5%; imports drop 2.1%
China's exports in August rose at a faster-than-expected pace, increasing by 9.5% from a year earlier, though imports dropped 2.1%, customs data showed on Monday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast exports would increase 7.1% from year earlier after registering surprising growth of 7.2% in July.

Imports were estimated to have edged up 0.1%, after slumping 1.4% in July.

China posted a trade surplus of $58.93 billion last month, compared with the poll's forecast for a $50.50 billion surplus and $62.33 billion surplus in July.

