China's exports to US down 10.7% between January and September

Reuters
Last Updated: October 14, 2019 | 10:16 IST
China's exports to the United States fell 10.7% from a year earlier in dollar terms in January-September, while U.S. imports dropped 26.4% during that period, a Chinese customs spokesman said on Monday.
Trade frictions with the United States have led to some pressure on Chinese trade, although the latest Sino-U.S. trade talks have yielded favourable outcomes in some areas, customs spokesman Li Kuiwen told reporters.
