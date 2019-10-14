China's exports to US down 10.7% between January and September

Business Today

Reuters        Last Updated: October 14, 2019
China's exports to the US fell 10.7% from a year earlier in dollar terms in January-September.

China's exports to the United States fell 10.7% from a year earlier in dollar terms in January-September, while U.S. imports dropped 26.4% during that period, a Chinese customs spokesman said on Monday.

Trade frictions with the United States have led to some pressure on Chinese trade, although the latest Sino-U.S. trade talks have yielded favourable outcomes in some areas, customs spokesman Li Kuiwen told reporters.

Tags: US China trade | US china trade talks | US China trade tariff war | US China trade war | us china trade tension | China economic data | China economic slowdown | china economy news | China economy forecast | china export | china imports | china and US
